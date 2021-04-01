EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $119,243.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

