EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,171 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

