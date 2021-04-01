EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,648,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

