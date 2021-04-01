EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $192.88 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.