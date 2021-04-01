EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,074,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,424,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

