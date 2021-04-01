EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

PTF opened at $143.76 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

