EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

EPAM traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.01. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.23. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $407.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

