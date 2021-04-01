Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Equatorial Energia stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

