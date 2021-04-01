Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $679.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.69 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

