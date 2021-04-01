Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.50

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$125.76, with a volume of 4183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.70.

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

