Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

CPE stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

