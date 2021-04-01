Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The First of Long Island Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The First of Long Island in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.