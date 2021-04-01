Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

