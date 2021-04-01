Ergo Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and $937,714.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,510.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.11 or 0.03269677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00339641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.22 or 0.00919868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00428473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00367300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00272721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,364,475 coins and its circulating supply is 31,060,753 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

