Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 2,790 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $262.40 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.08.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

