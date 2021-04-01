Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

EBKDY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

