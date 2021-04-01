Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,314,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $280.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.