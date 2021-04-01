Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 293,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $533.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.98 and a 200-day moving average of $533.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

