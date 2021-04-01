Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 16,882 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of -573.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

