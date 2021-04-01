Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.92

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.92 and last traded at $105.92, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.