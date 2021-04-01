Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.96.

FIVE opened at $190.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. Five Below has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $4,908,858 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $80,122,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

