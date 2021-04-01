ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 5,447 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $133.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

