ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 333.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

