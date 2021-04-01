ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $839,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

