ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $889,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $400.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.85 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.63 and a 200-day moving average of $386.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

