ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBBK opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

