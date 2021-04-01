ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

