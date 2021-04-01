ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Weis Markets by 141.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.