ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $847,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 679.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.