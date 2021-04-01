Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Critical Survey

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Exponent alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exponent and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.63% 23.66% 15.24% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 12.10 $82.46 million $1.53 63.69 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.32 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exponent beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.