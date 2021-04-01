Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

