F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.