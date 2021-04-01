Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.90.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $294.53 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $269.90. The company has a market cap of $838.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.