FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $248.86 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

