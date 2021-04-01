Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $6,241,896.96 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FICO opened at $486.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

