Falcon Project Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $151,246.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.

Falcon Project Token Trading

