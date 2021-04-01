Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. 1,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,391.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

