Fantom Market Cap Tops $1.07 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $126.59 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00632955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

