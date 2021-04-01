Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $465.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.