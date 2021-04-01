Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,482 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $82.45.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

