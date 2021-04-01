Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,163.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FURCF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.