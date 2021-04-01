Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

