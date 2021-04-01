Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,335,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,035 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

