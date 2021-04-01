Federated Hermes Inc. Has $963,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

