FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.