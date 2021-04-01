Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

FITB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

