Financial Architects Inc Invests $203,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 319.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $463.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.58 and a 200 day moving average of $419.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

