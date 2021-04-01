Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,866,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.