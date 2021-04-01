Financial Architects Inc Purchases 10,190 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

