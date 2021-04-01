Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 25,036 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.34. 96,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

